LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Northampton Town: Gwion makes a shock return for derby day as one of four changes to the Posh side

Gwion Edwards makes a shock return to the Peterborough United starting line-up for today’s League One derby against Northampton Town at the ABAX Stadium (April 2, 3pm).

Edwards has not played since injuring an ankle in a 3-2 win at Fleetwood on December 17.

Edwards is one of four changes to the line-up that started the Good Friday draw at Rotherham. Joe Ward, Jack Baldwin and Leo Da Silva Lopes also start with Danny Lloyd, George Cooper and Anthony Grant dropping down to the substitutes’ bench. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli is not fit.

It’s expected Posh will play a 4-4-1-1 formation with either Joe Ward or Marcus Maddison supporting top scorer Jack Marriott.

A win would take Posh into fifth place as the match between the two teams above them, Scunthorpe and Plymouth, has been postponed.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Lewis Freestone, Anthony Grant, George Cooper, Junior Morias, Danny Lloyd, Michael Doughty.

Northampton: Richard O’Donnell, Shay Facey, Ash Taylor, Leon Barnett, Jordan Turnbull, Sam Foley, Matt Crooks, Matt Grimes, Daniel Powell, Sam Hoskins, Chris Long. Substitutes: David Connell, Brendan Maloney, David Buchanan, Kevin van Veen, Shaun McWilliams, Joe Bunney, Gboly Ariyibi.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.