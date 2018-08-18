LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Luton Town: Maddison on bench as Posh unchanged for third straight League One match

Have your say

Peterborough United have recalled marverick winger Marcus Maddison to the substitutes’ bench for the League One match at home to Luton Town today (August 18, 3pm).

Maddison has returned to the squad after so far failing to secure a desired move into the Championship.

Winger Siriki Dembele and midfielder Mark O’Hara, the club’s top goalscorer this season, have passed fitness tests so manager Steve Evans is able to name the same starting XI for the third League One game in a row.

Former Luton ‘keeper Mark Tyler is on the bench to fulfil a Football League demand for one ‘home-developed’ player in a matchday squad. Tyler is 41, having made his Posh youth team debut 25 years ago.

Posh sit joint second in the table ahead of a first Football League meeting with ‘The Hatters’ for 13 years.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Josh Yorwerth, Callum Cooke, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Ivan Toney, Louis Reed.

Luton: Marek Steck, Jack Stacey, Matthew Pearson, Alan Sheehan, Sonny Bradley, Dan Potts, Pelly Ruddick Mpanzu, Alan McCormack, Elliot Lee, Danny Hylton, James Collins. Substitutes:

James Justin, Andrew Shinnie, Harry Cornick, Jake Jervis, Glen Rea, Jorge Grant, James Shea.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.

