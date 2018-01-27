LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Leicester City: Marriott starts for Posh, recall for Leo, England star in Leicester line-up

Have your say

Top scorer Jack Marriott has passed a fitness test and start today’s (January 27) FA Cup fourth round tie against Leicester city at the ABAX Stadium.

Marriott missed Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final defeat at Lincoln with a hip problem.

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes starts for Posh with Junior Morias dropping to the substitutes’ bench as Grant McCann’s side chase their first top-flight scalp in the FA Cup for 53 years.

Leicester have left many of their biggest stars out of the starting line-up, but England centre-back Harry Maguire does play. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Junior Morias, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Andrea Borg, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Idris Kanu, Jack Baldwin, Alex Penny, Michael Doughty.

Leicester: Ben Hamer, Danny Simpson, Harry Maguire, Yohan Benalouane, Christian Fuchs, Adrien Silva, Vicente Iborra, Foussene Diabaté, Demarai Gray, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho. Substitutes: Eldin Jakupović, Ben Chilwell, Robert Huth, Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.