LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Fleetwood: Star men return for final Posh home match of the season.

Top scorer Jack Marriott and assist king Marcus Maddison return to play for Peterborough United in their final League One home match of the season against Fleetwood today (April 28).

Marriott missed last Tuesday’s defeat at Shrewsbury, a result which ended Posh’s play-off hopes. Maddison has missed the last four games, all of which have been lost.

Right-back Liam Shephard also returns to the starting line-up as Posh revert to a flat back four. Danny Lloyd, Michael Doughty and Joe Ward are the men to drop down to the substitutes’ bench.

Fleetwood have made six changes to their starting line-up. Former Posh midfielder Toumani Diagouraga is on the bench.

Posh won 3-2 at Fleetwood in December.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Marcus Maddison, George Cooper, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Danny Lloyd, Mark Tyler, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Jermaine Anderson, Joe Ward.

Fleetwood: Chris Neal, Lewie Coyle, Ashley Eastham, Nathan Pond, Cian Bolger, Kyle Dempsey, Conor McAleny, Paddy Madden, George Glendon, Ashley Hunter, Jack Sowerby. Substitutes: Alex Cairns, Jordy Hiwula, Bobby Grant, Toumani Diagouraga, Gethin Jones, Harrison Biggins, Nathan Sheron.

Referee: Graham Horwood

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.