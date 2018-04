Have your say

Peterborough United host Fleetwood Town in their final League One home match of the season at the ABAX Stadium today (April 28, 3pm).

Four consecutive defeats has ended all hopes of a play-off place for Posh who need two points to better last season’s total of 62.

Posh won 3-2 at Fleetwood in December.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

