LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Doncaster: Vote of confidence for Posh players

Peterborough United have given a vote of confidence to the players who failed to beat nine-men MK Dons at the weekend for today’s (January 1) League One game against Darren Ferguson’s Doncaster at the ABAX Stadium.

Right-back Alex Penny has passed a fitness test and starts.

Posh boss Grant McCann will lock horns with Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson, the man with three Posh promotions on his CV. The teams drew 0-0 in Doncaster earlier in the season.

Posh received a double blow over the weekend as they not only lost 1-0 to an MK Dons team playing with nine men for 68 minutes, they also learnt key midfielder Gwion Edwards would be absent for two-to-three months with ankle ligament damage.

Posh slipped out of the play-off places to eighth after their MK Dons disaster. Doncaster are five points behind Posh in 10th.

Doncaster will be seeking a fourth win in a row from the festive programme. They haven’t conceded a goal in wins over Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Rochdale.

The match has been designated ‘Free Kicks Foundation’ Charity Day and the Posh team will wear the charity’s logo on the front of their shirt.

The players and managament staff have also donated a percentage of their wages to a charity that delivers fantastic days at the football for under privileged children.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Alex Penny, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Idris Kanu, Conor O’Malley, Jermaine Anderson, Junior Morias, Lewis Freestone, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Liam Shephard.

Doncaster: Ian Lawlor, Matty Blair, Niall Mason, Andy Butler, Joe Wright, Liam Mandeville, Jordan Houghton, Tommy Rowe, Ben Whiteman, John Marquis, Alfie May. Substitutes: Craig Alcock, Mathieu Baudry, Rodney Kongolo, Marko Marosi, Issam Ben Khemis, Alfie Beestin

Referee: John Brooks

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.