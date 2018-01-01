LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Doncaster: McCann v Ferguson part two on Free Kicks Foundation Charity day at the ABAX Stadium

Have your say

Peterborough United open 2018 with a League One game against Doncaster Rovers at the ABAX Stadium today (January 1, 3pm kick off).

Posh boss Grant McCann will lock horns with Doncaster manager Darren Ferguson, the man with three Posh promotions on his CV. The teams drew 0-0 in Doncaster earlier in the season.

Posh received a double blow over the weekend as they not only lost 1-0 to an MK Dons team playing with nine men for 68 minutes, they also learnt key midfielder Gwion Edwards would be absent for two-to-three months with ankle ligament damage.

Posh slipped out of the play-off places to eighth after their MK Dons disaster. Doncaster are five points behind Posh in 10th.

Doncaster will be seeking a fourth win in a row from the festive programme. They haven’t conceded a goal in wins over Bristol Rovers, Northampton and Rochdale.

The match has been designated ‘Free Kicks Foundation’ Charity Day and the Posh team will wear the charity’s logo on the front of their shirt.

The players and managament staff have also donated a percentage of their wages to a charity that delivers fantastic days at the football for under privileged children.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.