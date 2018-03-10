LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Charlton: Tafazolli misses out, but chance for young Leo to shine in Evans’ first game

Have your say

Centre-half Ryan Tafazolli hasn’t quite recovered from his hamstring strain in time to play in the first game of Peterborough United’s Steve Evans era today (March 10).

Posh host League One play-off rivals Charlton at the ABAX Stadium with Evans fielding a 4-4-2 formation with teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes partnering Chris Forrester in the centre of midfield. Anthony Grant is not in the 18-man matchday squad.

Da Silva Lopes replaces Michael Doughty from the team that beat Walsall in their last League One outing.

It’s a big game for Posh who could move into the play-off places with a win.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Marcus Maddison, Joe Ward, Omar Bogle, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Jermaine Anderson, Junior Morias, Lewis Freestone, George Cooper.

Charlton: Ben Amos, Johnnie Jackson, Jason Pearce, Tariue Fosu, Ezri Konsa, Naby Sarr, Chris Solly, Joe Aribo, Jake Forster-Caskey, Josh Magennis, Sullay Kaikai. Substitutes: Ashley Maynard-Brewer, Patrick Bauer, Mark Marshall, Ben Reeves, Harry Lennon, Nicky Ajose, Michal Zyro.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates.