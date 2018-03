Have your say

The Steve Evans’ era starts at Peterborough United today (March 10) when Charlton visit the ABAX Stadium for a huge League One match.

The new Posh boss takes charge of his local club for the first time in a game between two of the League One play-off contenders.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann for live match updates.