LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers: Switch of goalkeeper among six Posh changes

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans has axed goalkeeper Jonathan Bond for today’s (March 24) League One match at home to Bristol Rovers.

Conor O’Malley for Bond is one of six changes to the side beaten 2-1 at Oxford last weekend. Also returning to the side are Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Danny Lloyd and Junior Morias. Out go Jack Baldwin (suspended), Leo Da Silva Lopes (international duty), Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson and Joe Ward as well as Bond.

It’s O’Malley’s first start since the 2-0 defeat at Rochdale on November 25.

Posh are seventh, one point behind Plymouth who occupy the last play-off slot.

Posh won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers in August when top scorer Jack Marriott bagged a hat-trick.

Former Posh striker Tom Nichols is on the bench for Rovers.

Posh: Connor O’Malley, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Danny Lloyd. Substitutes; Jonathan Bond, Omar Bogle, Michael Doughty, George Cooper, Lewis Freestone, Jermaine Anderson, Joe Ward.

Bristol Rovers: Sam Slocombe, James Clarke, Tom Broadbent, Tony Craig, Joe Partington, Chris Lines, Ollie. Clarke, Liam Sercombe, Kyle Bennett, Ellis Harrison. Substitutes: Adam Smith, Tom Nichols, Dom Telford, Bernard Mensah, Rory Gaffney, Luke Russe, Cameron Hargreaves.

Referee; Carl Boyeson.

Alan Swann is at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.