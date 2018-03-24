LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers: Posh shooting for the play-off places

Have your say

Peterborough United are shooting for the League One play-off places today when hosting Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium (March 24, 3pm).

Posh are seventh, one point behind Plymouth who occupy the last play-off slot.

Posh won 4-1 at Bristol Rovers in August when top scorer Jack Marriott bagged a hat-trick.

Alan Swann will be at the ABAX Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.