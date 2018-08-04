LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers: Club record nine debutants as Posh start their 2018-19 campaign

Have your say

Peterborough United manager Steve Evans hands full debuts to nine players in today’s (August 4) League One opener against Bristol Rovers at the ABAX Stadium

Only centre-back Ryan Tafazolli and winger Joe Ward from last season’s Posh squad get a start. Apart from the first Football League game in the club’s history, nine is a club record number of Posh debutants in one league match.

As expected Aaron Chapman starts in goal while Rhys Bennett has pipped fellow newcomer Josh Yorwerth to the place alongside Tafazolli at the heart of the Posh defence.

Mark O’Hara gets the nod over Louis Reed and Callum Cooke as skipper Alex Woodyard’s midfield partner. Exciting winger Siriki Dembele is also selected.

Matt Godden and Jason Cummings will start up top with Mathew Stevens on the substitutes’ bench after a fine pre-season.

Former Posh striker Tom Nichols starts for Rovers.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Ryan Tafazolli, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward, Jason Cummings, Matt Godden. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Josh Yorwerth, Mathew Stevens, Louis Reed, George Cooper, Callum Cooke, Tyler Denton.

Rovers: Sam Slocombe, Daniel Leadbitter, Tom Lockyer, Tony Craig, Ed Upson, Liam Sercombe, Chris Lines, James Clarke, Kyle Bennett, Alex Rodman, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Adam Smith, Bernard Mensah, Tom Broadbent, Gavin Reilly, Sam Matthews, Michael Kelly, Luke Russe.

Referee: John Busby

