LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon: It’s crunch time for Posh!

Peterborough United face a must-win League One match against AFC Wimbledon at the ABAX Stadium today (February 24, 3pm).

Posh face two crucial home games in a row - Walsall are in town on Tuesday (February 27) - and it’s likely six points will be required to keep in touch with the race for the end-of-season play-offs.

Posh drew 2-2 at Wimbledon in November.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.