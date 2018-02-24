LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Peterborough United v AFC Wimbledon: First start of the season for Freestone, and Leo and Lloyd are back for Posh

Teenager Lewis Freestone makes his first appearance of the season for Peterborough United at home to AFC Wimbledon in League One today (February 24).

Frestone (18) plays after first choice left=back Andrew Hughes failed a late fitness test.

Posh also recall Leo Da Silva Lopes and Danny Lloyd to their starting line-up. Michael Doughty and Joe Ward are the men to drop out with both taking a position on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh face two crucial home games in a row - Walsall are in town on Tuesday (February 27) - and it’s likely six points will be required to keep in touch with the leaders in race for the end-of-season play-offs.

Posh drew 2-2 at Wimbledon in November.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Lewis Freestone, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Steven Taylor, Joe Ward, Michael Doughty, Omar Bogle, Junior Morias, George Cooper.

AFC Wimbledon: George Long, Barry Fuller, Jonathan Meades, Adedeji Oshilaja, George Francomb, Nadjim Abdou, Harry Forrester, Liam Trotter, Andy Barcham, Lyle Taylor, Joe Pigott. Substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Paul Robinson, Cody McDonald, Dean Parratt, Tom Soares, Egil Kaja, Callum Kennedy.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

