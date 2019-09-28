LIVE MATCH UPDATES: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v AFC WIMBLEDON: Boyd and Blake-Tracy return for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough have made two changes to their starting line-up for the visit of AFC Wimbledon to the Weston Homes Stadium today (September 28).

As expected left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy and midfielder George Boyd replace Dan Butler and Joe Ward respectively. Butler drops down to the substitutes’ bench, but Ward is out of the squad altogether, presumably with an injury.

Former skipper Alex Woodyard returns to the matchday squad.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Mark Beevers, Frankie Kent, Louis Reed, Josh Knight, George Boyd, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Siriki Dembele, Alex Woodyard, Dan Butler, Harrison Burrows, Idris Kanu, Serhat Tasdemir, Conor O’Malley.

Wimbledon: Nathan Trott, Luke O’Neill, Ryan Delaney, Terrell Thomas, Paul Osew, Will Nightingale, Scott Wagstaff, Callum Reilly, Max Sanders, Joe Pigott, Kwesi Appiah. Substitutes: Nik Tzanev, Nester Guinness-Walker, Mitch Pinnock, Anthony Wordsworth, Shane McLoughlin, Kyran Stabana, Anthony Hartigan.

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge