Peterborough United seek speedy revenge on Oxford United when the teams meet in the first round of the Carabao Cup tonight (August 13. 7.45pm)

Posh are back at the Kassam Stadium four days after losing 1-0 at the same venue in a League One match.

There is no extra time tonight. If the scores are level after 90 minutes the tie will go straight to penalties.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.