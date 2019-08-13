LIVE MATCH UPDATES: OXFORD UNITED v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh make five changes for Carabao Cup tie including a debut for Tasdemir, seven changes for Oxford

Have your say

Peterborough United have made five changes to their starting line-up for the first round Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United tonight (August 13).

Teenage midfielder Serhat Tasdemir nakes his Posh debut following a summer move from AFC Fylde.

Marcus Maddison in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Also into the starting line-up tonight come right-back Jason Naismith, left-back Frazer Blake-Tracy, and midfielders Louis Reed and Josh Knight.

Out go Niall Mason, Alex Woodyard, Siriki Dembele, Marcus Maddison and Dan Butler from the team that lost 1-0 at Oxford in a League One game on Saturday. Maddison is injured. Dembele and Woodyard are not on a substitutes’ bench that does include youngsters Harrison Burrows and Kyle Barker.

Posh are expected to play a midfield diamond with Tasdemir at the tip.

Oxford have made seven changes to their Saturday starting line-up. Only goalkeeper Simon Eastwood, defenders Josh Ruffels and Rob Dickie and midfielder Cameron Brannagan survive.

There is no extra time tonight. If the scores are level after 90 minutes the tie will go straight to penalties.

The draw for the second round takes place soon after the end of tonight’s match.

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for match updates, a match report and match reaction.

Posh: Christy Pym, Jason Naismith, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Louis Reed, Josh Knight, George Boyd, Serhat Tasdemir, Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Dan Butler, Joe Ward, Niall Mason, Idris Kanu, Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Josh Ruffels, Rob Dickie, Elliott Moore, Mark Sykes, Rob Hall, Cameron Brannagan, Sam Long, Anthony Forde, Jamie Hanson, Malachai Napa. Substitutes: Jack Stevens, Alex Gorrin, Ben Woodburn, John Mousinho, James Henry, Kevin Berkoe, Kyran Lofthouse.

Referee: Ollie Yates