LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Oxford United v Peterborough United: Anderson is the shock starter for Posh

Midfielder Jermaine Anderson is a surprise inclusion in the Peterborough United starting line-up for the League One game at Oxford United today (March 17).

Anderson hasn’t started a Posh match since the 3-0 win over Bury on December 23 when he was substituted at half-time.

Michael Doughty is also recalled to a revamped Posh midfield as they seek a fourth League One in a row. Chris Forrester and Danny Lloyd are the men to drop out.

Posh are sixth in League One, just two points behind fifth-placed Scunthorpe with a game in hand.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin. Steven Taylor, Michael Doughty, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Jermaine Anderson, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Ryan Tafazolli, George Cooper, Chris Forrester, Danny Lloyd, Junior Morias, Omar Bogle.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Ryan Ledson, Cameron Brannigan, John Mousinho, Rob Dickie, Ashley Smith-Brown, Alex Mowatt, Todd Kane, James Henry, Jon Obika, Wes Thomas. Substitutes: Scott Shearer, Aaron Martin, Josh Ruffels, Richardinho, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Malachi Napa, Gino van Kessel.

Referee: Rob Lewis

Alan Swann is at the Kassam Stadium for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.