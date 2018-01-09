LIVE MATCH UPDATES: LUTON TOWN v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: McCann keeps promise to field very strong Peterborough United side

Have your say

Peterborough United have made just one unenforced change for tonight’s (January 9) Checkatrade Trophy tie at League Two leaders Luton Town.

Experienced defender Steven Taylor makes way for skipper Jack Baldwin, while striker Junior Morias replaces suspended midfielder Chris Forrester.

Former Luton striker Ricky Miller is also suspended.

Luton manager has made 10 changes to the side beaten at Newcastle in an FA Cup tie on Saturday (January 6). Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is the only survivor from that starting line-up.

Posh are just three wins away from a return visit to Wembley having won this competition in 2014.

Posh top scorer Jack Marriott returns to Luton for the first time since his summer move to the ABAX Stadium.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Junior Morias, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott, Marcus Maddison. Substitutes: Alex Penny, Idris Kanu, Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson, Conor O’Malley, Lewis Freestone, Andrea Borg.

Luton: James Shea, Jack Stacey, Jordan Cook, Lawson D’Ath, Alan Sheehan, Franki Musonda, Harry Cornick, Jack Senior, Luke Gambin, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Akin Famewo. Substitutes: James Justin, Dan Potts, Olly Lee, Andrew Shinnie. Josh McQuoid, Kavan Cotter, Harry Isted.

Referee: Anthony Coggins.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.