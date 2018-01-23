LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Lincoln City v Peterborough United: Posh are back on the Wembley trail

Have your say

Peterborough United are at League Two promotion contenders Lincoln City in the quarter-finals of the Checkatrade Trophy tonight (January 23, 7.45pm).

The winners tonight will be a win away from a place in April’s Wembley final.

Former Posh players Michael Bostwick, Harry Anderson and Lee Frecklington are expected to start for Lincoln.

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes could be back in action for Posh following a hamstring injury.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for teams news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.