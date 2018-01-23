LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Lincoln City v Peterborough United: Marriott drops out just before kick off, first start for Ward and captain returns for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United top scorer Jack Marriott has pulled out of tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Lincoln City after completing the pre-match warm-up.

Marriott picked up an injury and is replaced by Danny Lloyd. Lewis Freestone is added to the substitutes’ bench.

Joe Ward makes his first start for Posh while club captain Jack Baldwin also returns in place of Steven Taylor at the heart of the Posh back four.

Posh teenager Leo Da Silva Lopes is on the substitutes’ bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

The winners tonight will be a win away from a place in April’s Wembley final.

Former Posh players Michael Bostwick, Harry Anderson and Lee Frecklington all start for Lincoln.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Junior Morias, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd. Substitutes: Leo Da Silva Lopes, Conor O’Malley, Lewis Freestone, Alex Penny, Idris Kanu, Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson.

Lincoln: Paul Farman, Sam Habergham, Elliott Whitehouse, Neal Eardley. Michael Bostwick, Luke Waterfall, Danny Rowe, Lee Frecklington, Harry Anderson, Matt Green, Matt Rhead. Substitutes: Josh Vickers, Sean Long, Callum Howe, Ollie Palmer, Ellis Chapman, Nathan Arnold, Cameron Stewart.

Referee: Michael Salisbury

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for teams news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.