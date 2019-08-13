LIVE MATCH UPDATES: HALF-TIME: OXFORD UNITED 0, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0: Posh dominate the opening exchanges, but can’t break through

Peterborough United were the better of two much-changed sides, but it’s 0-0 at the break against Oxford United a first-round Carabao Cup tie at the Kassam Stadium.

Posh thought they had taken the lead in the 10th minute when Ivan Toney headed home debutant Serhat Tasdemir’s precise cross, but an offside flag curtailed any celebrations.

George Boyd is all smiles as he arrives at the Kassam Stadium ahead of his 300th Posh appearance. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Toney also forced a fine save from Oxford ‘keeper Simon Eastwood with a 20-yard strike after a lovely exchange of passes with George Boyd.

Posh dominated the opening 20 minutes, but an injury to home striker Malachi Napa following a robust challenge from Jason Naismith knocked both teams out of their stride.

There was a six-minute delay before Napa was stretchered off.

Oxford came more into the game after that delay, but passed the ball poorly even though Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn was the man to come on for Napa.

Posh had good chance to open the scoring in the 40th minute when the ball fell kindly to an unmarked Mo Eisa on the edge of the Oxford area, but his shot was pitfully weak and saved with ease.

The teams met a few days earlier in a far more important game, but there was no chance of familiarity breeding contempt as the managers made 12 team changes between them.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was reponsible for five of them. only of them forced as Marcus Maddison was home resting a sore groin.

A midfield diamond formation was employed with Tasdemir at the tip. Naismith and Frazer=Blake Tracy started in the full-back positions with Louis Reed and Josh Knight called up to midfield.

Posh: Christy Pym, Jason Naismith, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Louis Reed, Josh Knight, George Boyd, Serhat Tasdemir, Mo Eisa, Ivan Toney.

Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Dan Butler, Joe Ward, Niall Mason, Idris Kanu, Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows.

Oxford: Simon Eastwood, Josh Ruffels, Rob Dickie, Elliott Moore, Mark Sykes, Rob Hall, Cameron Brannagan, Sam Long, Anthony Forde, Jamie Hanson, Malachai Napa (sub Ben Woodburn, 22 mins).

Unused substitutes: Jack Stevens, Alex Gorrin, John Mousinho, James Henry, Kevin Berkoe, Kyran Lofthouse.