LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Gillingham v Peterborough United: Maddison injured as manager McCann rings the changes for Posh

Peterborough United are without star man Marcus Maddison for today’s (February 10) League One clash at Gillingham.

Maddison has a knee injury.

Posh make four changes to the side that lost at home to Southend last weekend. Danny Lloyd, Joe Ward, Jack Baldwin and Michael Doughty all start in place of Maddison, Chris Forrester, George Cooper and Andrew Hughes.

Posh are believed to be playing a 3-4-1-2 formation with Ward as left wingback and Lloyd behind the front two of Omar Bogle and Jack Marriott.

Posh won this fixture last season for just the second time in the club’s Football League history thanks to a last-gasp Junior Morias strike.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli; Liam Shephard, Michael Doughty, Anthony Grant, Joe Ward: Danny Lloyd: Jack Marriott, Omar Bogle.

Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Andrew Hughes, George Cooper, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Idris Kanu, Junior Morias.

Gillingham: Tomas Holy, Luke O’Neill, Bradley Garmston, Max Ehmer, Gaby Zakuani, Jake Hessenthaler, Elliot List, Callum Reilly, Mark Byrne, Josh Parker, Tom Eaves.

Substitutes; Tom Hadler, Scott Wagstaff, Conor Wilkinson, Connor Ogilvie, Ben Nugent, Liam Nash, Franck Moussa.

Referee: Andy Davies

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.