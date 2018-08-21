LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United: Top-of-the-table Posh chase a fourth straight win

Have your say

Peterborough United seek to mantain top spot in League One with a fourth straight win at Charlton tonight (August 21, 7.45pm).

Posh manager Steve Evans is expected to ring the changes after starting with the same team all three League One matches so far.

Posh will be hoping to erase the nightmare of this fixture last season when they led 2-0 going into injury time only for Charlton to score twice.

Alan Swann will be there for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, match reaction and a match report.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.