LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Charlton Athletic v Peterborough United: Table-topping Posh are unchanged again

Peterborough United have named an unchanged side for the fourth straight League One match at Charlton tonight (August 21).

Posh manager Steve Evans has resisted the temptation to freshen up his starting line-up up so expensive striker Ivan Toney and maverick winger Marcus Maddison remain on the substitutes’ bench. Posh start the match top of the League One table.

Former Posh striker Nicky Ajose is on the Charlton bench.

Posh will be hoping to erase the nightmare of this fixture last season when they led 2-0 going into injury time only for Charlton to score twice.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Colin Daniel, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Mark O’Hara, Joe Ward, Siriki Dembele, Matt Godden, Jason Cummings. Substitutes: Mark Tyler, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Callum Cooke, Josh Yorwerth, George Cooper.

Charlton: Dillon Phillips, Lewis Page, Krystian Bielik, Patrick Bauer, Darren Pratley, Naby Sarr, Chris Solly, Albie Morgan, Karlak Grant, Joe Aribo, Lyle Taylor. Substitutes: Jed Steer, Anfernee Duksteel, Mark Marshall, George Lapslie, Taylor Maloney, Nicky Ajose, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Referee; James Linnington.

Alan Swann is at the Valley for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for match reaction and a match report.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.