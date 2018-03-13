LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Bury v Peterborough United: Lloyd replaces Bogle and Leo makes his 100th Posh appearance

Have your say

Peterborough United united have recalled attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd for tonight’s (March 13) League One clash at rock-bottom Bury.

LLoyd replaces striker Omar Bogle in the one change to new manager Steve Evans’ first starting line-up, a team that thumped play-off rivals Charlton 4-1. It’s understood Posh will play a 4-4-1-1 formation.

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes makes his 100th Posh appearance.

A point will take Posh into the play-off places.

Posh lost this fixture 5-1 in January despite taking the lead early in the game.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Joe Ward, Marcus Maddison, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Ryan Tafazolli, Junior Morias, Michael Doughty, Jermaine Anderson, Omar Bogle, George Cooper.

Bury: Connor Ripley, Craig Jones, Greg Leigh, Adam Thompson, Peter Clarke, Danny Mayor, Jay O’Shea, Rohan Ince, Neil Danns, Harry Bunn, George Miller. Substitutes: Joe Murphy, Andrew Tutte, Stephen Dawson, Phil Edwards, Callum Styles, Tsun Dai, James Hanson.

Referee: David Webb.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Ptereborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.