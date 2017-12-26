LIVE MATCH UPDATES: BRADFORD CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Tough Boxing Day test for Posh

Have your say

Peterborough United have a tough Boxing Day test at promotion-chasing Bradford City (3pm).

Posh lost this fixture 1-0 last season and it promises to be just as tough this time around.

Posh will give late fitness tests to key midfielder Gwion Edwards, captain Jack Baldwin and striker Ricky Miller, all of whom missed Saturday’s 3-0 win over Bury.

Posh are chasing a third straight League One win, one which could take them into the play-off places.

Former Posh striker Paul Taylor scored for Bradford in their surprise 2-1 defeat at AFc Wimbledon on Saturday (December 23).

Alan Swann will at the match for Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

