LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Blackpool v Peterborough United: Taylor axed for first time, but Forrester returns

Peterborough United have left experienced centre-back Steven Taylor out of their League One line-up for the first time this season today (February 18),

Taylor is left out as is striker Junior Morias. Andrew Hughes and Chris Forrester step up as Posh look to have reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

Joe Ward and Marcus Maddison are expected to play either side of sole striker Jack Marriott.

Posh have collected just two points from their last three League One matches. They lost the home fixture to Pool back in November thanks to a goal from former striker Kyle Vassell.

Yesterday’s (February 17) results left Posh six points outside the play-off places. A positive result today and Posh will move up to ninth.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant. Michael Doughty, Chris Forrester, Marcus Maddison, Joe Ward, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Danny Lloyd, Junior Morias, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Conor O’Malley, Omar Bogle, Steven Taylor, George Cooper.

Blackpool: Joe Lumley, Kelvin Mellor, Curtis Tilt, Oliver Turton, Clark Robertson, Jimmy Ryan, Sean Longstaff, Colin Daniel, Viv Solomon-Otabor, Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet. Substitutes: Christoffer Mafoumbi, Andy Taylor, Will Aimson, Sessi D’Almeida, Danny Philliskirk, Dan Agyei, Jay Spearing.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton

Alan Swann is at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.