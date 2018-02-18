LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Blackpool v Peterborough United: Posh take their League One play-off push to the seaside

Have your say

Peterborough United take their League One play-off push to Blackpool today (February 18, 3pm kick off).

Posh have collected just two points from their last three League One matches. They lost the home fixture to Pool back in November thanks to a goal from former striker Kyle Vassell.

Yesterday’s (February 17) results left Posh six points outside the play-off places. A positive result today and Posh will move up to ninth.

Alan Swann will be at the game for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.