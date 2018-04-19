LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Blackburn Rovers v Peterborough United: Wing-backs return as Posh make four changes, but Maddison still absent

Have your say

Peterborough United have returned to the system, and most of the players, who started the League One so well for the tough League One game at Blackburn tonight (April 19).

Posh boss Steve Evans will deploy wing-backs and three centre-backs to combat the team with the best home record in the division.

Creative king Marcus Maddison remains absent with a sprained ankle though. Central midfielders Anthony Grant and Michael Doughty, plus attacking midfielder Danny Lloyd return to the starting line-up as does centre-back Steven Taylor who is now free from suspension.

Leo da Silva Lopes and Gwion Edwards are expected to play as wing-backs.

Out of the side go right-back Liam Shephard, left-back Lewis Freestone, midfielder Chris Forrester and striker Junior Morias.

A win tonight would return Posh to the top six.

Posh: Conor O’Malley, Jack Baldwin, Steven Taylor, Andrew Hughes, Leo da Silva Lopes, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Grant, Michael Doughty, George Cooper, Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Jonathan Bond, Junior Morias, Lewis Freestone, Joe Ward, Jermaine Anderson, Chris Forrester, Liam Shephard.

Blackburn: David Raya, Derrick Williams, Richie Smallwood, Charlie Mulgrew, Darragh Lenihan, Corry Evans, Elliott Bennett, Bradley Dack, Marcus Antonsson, Adam Armstrong, Danny Graham. Substitutes: Jayson Leutwiler, Dominic Samuel, Peter Whittingham, Amari’i Bell, Jack Payne, Paul Downing, Craig Conway.

Referee: Ross Joyce

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match reactions.