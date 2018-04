Have your say

Peterborough United will be firm underdogs when they tackle second-placed Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park tonight (April 19, 7.45pm).

Posh have lost their last two League One matches to slip to ninth place, but a win tonight would move them back into the top six.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

