LIVE MATCH UPDATES: Aston Villa v Peterborough United: Leo and Liam are recalled for big FA Cup tie as Villa make 10 changes

Peterborough United have recalled right-back Liam Shephard and teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes for today’s (January 6) third round FA Cup tie at Aston Villa.

Alex Penny and Michael Doughty are the players to drop out of the starting line-up onto the substitutes’ bench where they are joined by club captain Jack Baldwin.

It’s Shephard’s first appearance since October 21.

Aston Villa have made 10 changes to the side that beat Bristol City 5-0 in a Championship fixture in their last outing.

Conor Hourihane is the only player to survive. John Terry will skipper Villa.

Posh: Jonathan Bond, Liam Shephard, Andrew Hughes, Steven Taylor, Ryan Tafazolli, Anthony Grant, Chris Forrester, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Danny Lloyd, Marcus Maddison, Jack Marriott. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Jermaine Anderson, Alex Penny, Michael Doughty, Idris Kanu, Junior Morias, Jack Baldwin.

Aston Villa: Jed Steer, Ritchie De Laet, Neil Taylor, James Bree, John Terry, Conor Hourihane, Josh Onoamah, Andre Greem, Birkir Bjarnason, Callum O’Hare, Keinan Davis. Substitutes: Mark Bunn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Tommy Elphick, Ahmed Elmohamady, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jack Doyle-Hayes.

Referee: Robert Jones.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

