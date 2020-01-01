LIVE: Lincoln City v Peterborough United: Maddison back as Posh make three changes

Have your say

Peterborough United have made three changes to their starting line-up for the League One game at Lincoln City today (January 1).

Star man Marcus Maddison returns as do striker Mo Eisa and centre-back Rhys Bennett. Bennett replaces Frankie Kent who is suspended.

Eisa comes in for teenager Ricky-Jade Jones who is not in the squad, while Maddison replaces Harrison Burrows. It looks like Posh will play a midfield diamond against a Lincoln side that includes former Posh players Michael Bostwick, Harry Anderson and Harry Toffolo.

Posh midfielder Alex Woodyward returns to Sincil Bank for the first time since joining Posh from the Imps.

Posh have lost their last two League One games heavily and haven’t scored for three matches. If they are beaten at Sincil Bank they will probably slip out of the play-off places.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Mark Beevers, Rhys Bennett, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, George Boyd, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Siriki Dembele, Kyle Barker, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright. Bobby Copping, Conor O’Malley.

Lincoln: Josh Vickers, Neal Eardley, Cian Bolger, Michael Bostwick, Harry Toffolo, Jake Hesketh, Michael O’Connor, Joe Morrell, Harry Anderson, Jorge Grant, Tyler Walker. Substitutes: Grant Smith, Jason Shackell, Jack Payne, Ellis Chapman, Callum Connolly, Max Melbourne, John Akinde.

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.