LIVE: HALF-TIME: PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0, GILLINGHAM 0: Gills hit the bar twice, but Posh survive

Peterborough United survived a rocky end to the first-half to reach the break goalless against Gillingham at the Weston Homes Stadium today (January 11).

The visitors battered Posh in the final 10 minutes and struck the crossbar with two close range headers in quick succession.

A free kick needlessly conceded by Niall Mason led to debutant loanee Jordan Roberts, a former Posh Academy player, hitting the woodwork and from the rebound Brandon Hanlon nodded against the crossbar from close range when he should have scored.

Hanlon then missed another sitter with his head and Stuart O’Keefe then fizzed a shot just wide from 20 yards before the half-time whistle blew to the relief of the home camp.

Gillingham had the benefit of a strong wind at the back and kept Posh pinned back while winning plenty of corners and free kicks most of which were defended well.

Posh, who fielded new £500k signing Jack Taylor in place of Marcus Maddison at the tip of a midfield diamond, did string some passes together in the middle of half. Mo Eisa saw a shot blocked from a clever corner routine, but otherwise the Posh forwards lived on scraps despite the promptings of Taylor who saw a 10-yard header palmed away by Gills keeper Jack Bonham.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Mark Beevers, Louis Reed, Reece Brown, Jack Taylor, George Boyd, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Conor O’Malley, Marcus Maddison, Rhys Bennett, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Joe Ward, Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows.

Gillingham: Jack Bonham, Max Ehmer, Jack Tucker, Connor Ogilvie, Barry Fuller, Alfie Jones, Stuart O’Keefe, Thomas O’Connor, Oliver Lee, Brandon Hanlon, Jordan Roberts.

Substitutes: Joe Walsh, Matty Willock, Mikael Mandron, Regan Charles-Cook, Ben Pringle, Mark Marshall, Alex Jakubiak.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.