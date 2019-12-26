LIVE: Half-time Peterborough United 0, Doncaster Rovers 1: Posh behind as old boy strikes again

Peterborough United old boy Kieran Sadlier haunted Posh again at the Weston Homes Stadium as Doncaster took a half-time lead in their League One fixture today (December 26).

Sadlier strode forward to score from 25 yards with a low drive into the corner of Christy Pym’s net. There was a distinct lack of closing down by the Posh midfielders as Sadlier, who made one Posh appearance under the management of Dave Robertson, scored for the third game in a row against his former club.

That goal came at the end of a dominant spell by Doncaster. Both sides had spells on top without creating any clearcut chances.

Marcus Maddison shot just wide from the edge of the area in the third minute after Ivan Toney had intercepted a casual pass, but otherwise Posh efforts on goal were blocked or deflected.

Posh caused their own problems at the back and another ex-Posh player Jon Taylor came close to charging down a Plym clearance.

The game became fiesty just before the break, firstly when Taylor and Dan Butler clashed on the touchline. They escaped without cautions, but when Toney’s arm caught a visiting player in the face he was booked as was teammate Alex Woodyard and Doncaster’s Ben Whiteman for their roles in the aftermath.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett, Frankie Kent, Joe Ward, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: George Boyd, Frazer Blake-Tracy, Conor O’Malley, Ricky-Jade Jones, Sam Cartwright, Harrison Burrows, Kyle Barker.

Doncaster: Seny Dieng, Brad Halliday, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Joe Wright, Ben Sheaf, Kieran Sadlier, Ben Whiteman, Jon Taylor, Madger Gomes, Niall Ennis. Substitutions: Ian Lawlor, Alfie May, James Coppinger, Anthony Graves, Donervon Daniels, Kwame Thomas, Reece James.

Goals: Doncaster - Sadlier (18 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Toney (foul), Woodyard (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Doncaster - Whiteman (unsportsmanlike conduct).

Referee: David Rock.