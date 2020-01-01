LIVE: FULL-TIME: Lincoln City 2, Peterborough United 1: Late defeat was harsh on 10-man Posh as Dembele sees red

Peterborough United completed a pointless festive season by slipping to harsh last-minute 2-1 defeat at Lincoln City today

Posh led at the break through Ivan Toney’s 16th goal of the season, but conceded a fluke equaliser to Tyler Walker’s deflected strike midway through the second half.

A moment of madness from Posh substitute Siriki Dembele 20 minutes from time then cost his side dear. Dembele had only been on the pitch for three minutes when he headbutted Lincoln’s Joe Morrell who was cautioned for his part in the melee.

Posh had looked threatening on the break, but with 10 men they were pushed back too often and Lincoln punished them through Jorge Grant’s terrific free kick from 25 yards in the 90th minute after a foul by Marcus Maddison.

Harry Toffolo had struck a post five minutes from time just before Christy Pym made a fine save from Harry Anderson’s header.

Posh had opened the scoring in the 26th minute thanks to Toney’s classy finish. Toney curled the ball superbly past an unsighted home goalkeeper. It was Posh’s first goal in four matches.

Christy Pym preserved the lead 10 minutes later with a fine save from Walker who had escaped behind the Posh back four.

Posh were largely untroubled at the back, but Walker was given too much time to shoot from the edge of the area in the 67th minute and his effort took a wicked deflection over Pym and into the net.

Marcus Maddison forced a fine save out of home goalkeeper Josh Vickers after one of several surging runs.

That encouraged Posh boss to send speedy Dembele on to exploit the space. It was his first action for sereval weeks and it lasted three minutes.

Results elsewhere favoured Posh who are still sixth after three straight defeats.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Mark Beevers, Rhys Bennett, Dan Butler, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, George Boyd (sub George Boyd, 57 mins), Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa (sub Siriki Dembele, 69 mins).

Unused substitutes: Kyle Barker, Harrison Burrows, Sam Cartwright. Bobby Copping, Conor O’Malley.

Lincoln: Josh Vickers, Neal Eardley, Cian Bolger, Michael Bostwick, Harry Toffolo, Jake Hesketh (sub John Akinde, 66 mins), Michael O’Connor (sub Jack Payne, 46 mins), Joe Morrell, Harry Anderson, Jorge Grant, Tyler Walker.

Unused substitutes: Grant Smith, Jason Shackell, Ellis Chapman, Callum Connolly, Max Melbourne.

Goals: Posh - Toney (28 mins).

Lincoln - Walker (66 mins), Grant (90 mins).

Sending-off: Posh - Dembele (violent conduct).

Cautions: Posh - Mason (foul), Boyd (handball), Woodyard (foul).

Lincoln - Hesketh (foul), Morrell (unsportsmanlike conduct), Bolger (foul), Payne (handball).

Referee: Chris Sarginson

Attendance: 10,025 (1740 Posh).