LIVE: FULL-TIME: AFC WIMBLEDON 1, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0: Posh get going too late and then miss several chances before accepting another defeat

Peterborough United took too long to get going as they slipped to 1-0 League One defeat at AFC Wimbledon today (January 18).

Posh were poor until falling behind to Joe Pigott’s 58th minute goal. They had relied on Christy Pym’s excellence to keep them on terms, but they created enough chances in the final quarater of the contest to win two matches.

A change of shape from the midfield diamond to 3-4-1-2 helped, but debutant Sammie Szmodics missed a hat-trick of chances, substitute Ricky-Jade Jones struck a post and home goalkeeper Nathan Trott made a superb close range save to deny Ivan Toney.

Other shots whistled past posts and home defenders blocked many goalbound efforts as Posh made it five League One games without a win.

Dons had deserved their lead through Pigott, but they were lucky to hang on, helped by an eccentric display from veteran referee Darren Drysdale who allowed the home defenders to foul Toney at will.

Toney almost equalised straight after the goal when his header from Dan Butler’s cross was tipped over by Trott and the Posh skipper then set up Szmodics for a glorious chance that was blazed over the bar.

Szmodics created his next opportunity himself with a clever turn which was spoilt by a weak finish and then he shot wide from the edge of the box after Toney had appeared to have been fouled.

Jones looked set to equalise 20 minutes from time after escaping behind the home defence and blocking an attempted clearance by Trott, but the ball dribbled agonisingly against a post beforer Toney fired into the sidenetting.

Reece Brown and Jones then saw goalbound shots from corners blocked in added time.

Posh had goalkeeper Christy Pym to thank for reaching half-time goalless.

Posh started brightly, but failed to test Trott. An offside flag stopped Mo Eisa in his tracks three times after decent passes from Szmodics, Jack Taylor and Niall Mason. Eisa converted one of them with a video clip suggesting he was just onside.

But Wimbledon crept quietly into the game, finding joy with quick balls to the flanks. They also created no clearcut chances, but forced Pym into acrobatic stops from Sam Sanders and Mitch Pinnock both from 20 yards.

Posh passed the ball okay until reaching the 25 yard line. Taylor flicked way over the bar after Trott had dropped a corner at his feet, but the £500k signing was quiet as was debutant Szmodics who did show a couple of promising touches when he did get into the game.

Pym also made a terrific save at the start of the second-half from a Mads Sorensen header from a corner.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett, Frankie Kent, Dan Butler, Louis Reed (sub Joe Ward, 59 mins), Reece Brown, Jack Taylor, Sammie Szmodics, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 64 mins).

Unused substitutes: George Boyd, Aaron Chapman, Serhat Tasdemir, Sam Cartwright, Kyle Barker.

AFC Wimbledon: Nathan Trott, Luke O’Neill, Terrell Thomas, Mads Sorensen, Anthony Hartigan, Shane McLaughlin, Nesta Guinness-Walker (sub , Paul Osew 71 mins), Max Sanders (sub Anthony Wordsworth, 39 mins), Mitch Pinnock, Callum Reilly, Joe Pigott.

Unused substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Rod McDonald, Kwesi Appiah, Tommy Wood, Huesyin Biler.

Goals: Dons - Pigott (58 mins).

Cautions: -Posh - Kent (foul), Toney (dissent).

Dons - Trott (time-wasting).

Referee: Darren Drysdale.

Attendance: 4,453 (514 Posh).