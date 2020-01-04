LIVE: BURNLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh seek a first top-flight FA Cup scalp for 55 years

Have your say

Peterborough United seek a first-top flight scalp in the FA Cup for 55 years when taking Burnley on at Turf Moor today (January 4, 12.31pm).

The only time Posh have beaten a side in the top flight in the FA Cup was in 1965 when Arsenal were seen off 2-1 at London Road thanks to goals from Derek Dougan and Peter McNamee.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

