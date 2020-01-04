LIVE: BURNLEY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Debut for new signing as Posh seek a first top-flight FA Cup scalp for 55 years

Have your say

Peterborough United hand a debut for new signing Reece Brown as they seek a first-top flight scalp in the FA Cup for 55 years when taking Burnley on at Turf Moor today (January 4, 12.31pm).

Midfielder Brown, who is on loan from Huddersfield, replaces Alex Woodyard, who has joined League One rivals Tranmere Rovers on loan.

Former Burnley player George Boyd starts for Posh.

Burnley have made eight changes from their last Premier League game on New Year’s Day. James Tarkowski, Jack Cork and Chris Wood are the survivors.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Dan Butler, Rhys Bennett, Mark Beevers, Louis Reed, Reece Brown, George Boyd, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Ricky-Jade Jones, Frankie Kent, Conor O’Malley, Joe Ward, Harrison Burrows, Kyle Barker, Serhat Tasdemir.

Burnley: Joe Hart, Matthew Lowton, Erik Pieters, James Tarkowski, Kevin Long, Jeff Hendrick, Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon, Johann Berg Gudmonsson, Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez. Substitutes: Chris Taylor, Ben Mee, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Ashley Westwood, Phil Bardsley, Matej Vydra, Ali Koiki.

Referee: Rob Jones

The only time Posh have beaten a side in the top flight in the FA Cup was in 1965 when Arsenal were seen off 2-1 at London Road thanks to goals from Derek Dougan and Peter McNamee.

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.