LIVE: Bristol Rovers v Peterborough United: Another big injury blow for Posh ahead of huge game as skipper misses out

Peterborough United suffered another injury blow ahead of today’s (December 21) League One game at Bristol Rovers.

Captain Mark Beevers has a calf injury and has been replaced by Rhys Bennett. It’s the first League One match Beevers has missed this season.

Marcus Maddison should be back in the Posh starting line-up at Bristol Rovers.

As expected Marcus Maddison and Niall Mason replace Serhat Tasdemir (on the bench) and Nathan Thompson (injured) from the team that started last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Bolton.

The Posh substitutes’ bench is six teenagers plus goalkeeper Conor O’Malley.

Rovers’ top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris on the substitutes bench, while former Posh right-back Mark Little misses out through injury.

Another ex-Posh man Tom Nichols starts for Rovers.

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett, Frankie Kent, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Joe Ward, Dan Butler, Marcus Maddison, Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa. Substitutes: Ricky-Jade Jones, Conor O’Malley, Harrison Burrows, Kyle Barker, Bobby Copping, Sam Cartwright, Serhat Tasdemir,

Rovers: Anssi Jaakkola, Tony Craig, Luke Leahy, Rollin Menaeyse, Alex Rodman, Liam Sercombe, Ed Upson, Alfie Kilgour, Ollie Clarke, Tyler Smith, Tom Nichols. Substitutes: Jordi Van Stappeershof, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Michael Kelly, Kyle Bennett, Lucas Tomlinson, Victor Adeboyejo, Cameron Hargreaves.

Referee: John Busby

Alan Swann is at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for a match report and match reaction.