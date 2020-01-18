LIVE: AFC WIMBLEDON v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh hand debut to Szmodics, but Boyd on the bench

Have your say

Peterborough United hand a debut to new loan signing Sammie Szmodics in today’s (January 18) League One game at AFC Wimbledon.

George Boyd drops to the substitutes’ bench with recent recruit Jack Taylor replacing him on the left side of the midfield diamond.

As expected Rhys Bennett replaces suspended skipper Mark Beevers at the heart of the Posh defence.

Posh have slipped from second to 10th in the table during a run of four matches without a win.

Ferguson is expecting a tough game at Kingsmeadow. He said: “It’s always a difficult game at their place. The ground is tigh and the fans are close to the action. It would be a tough enough game if we were in good form.

“But we need to get up and running again. Two wins would change everyone’s outlook and get us heading in the right direction again.”

Posh: Christy Pym, Niall Mason, Rhys Bennett, Frankie Kent, Butler, Reed, Brown, Taylor, Szmodics, Toney, Eisa. Substitutes: George Boyd, Aaron Chapman, Serhat Tasdemir, Ricky-Jade Jones, Sam Cartwright, Joe Ward, Kyle Barker.

AFC Wimbledon: Nathan Trott, Luke O’Neill, Terrell Thomas, Mads Sorensen, Anthony Hartigan, Shane McLaughlin, Nesta Guinness-Walker, Max Sanders, Mitch Pinnock, Callum Reilly, Joe Pigott. Substitutes: Joe McDonnell, Rod McDonald, Kwesi Appiah, Tommy Wood, Huesyin Biler, Paul Osew, Anthony Wordsworth,

Referee: Darren Drysdale.

Alan Swann is at Kingsmeadow for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

