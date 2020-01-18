LIVE: AFC WIMBLEDON v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh aim for first win of 2020, but Fergie ie expecting a tough game

Peterborough United hope to start the climb back up the League One table at AFC Wimbledon today (January 18, 3pm).

Posh have slipped from second to 10th in the table during a run of four matches without a win.

New signing Sammie Szmodics is expected to play for Posh in the absence of Marcus Maddison who is no longer in manager Darren Ferguson’s plans.

Ferguson is expecting a tough game at Kingsmeadow. He said: “It’s always a difficult game at their place. The ground is tigh and the fans are close to the action. It would be a tough enough game if we were in good form.

“But we need to get up and running again. Two wins would change everyone’s outlook and get us heading in the right direction again.”

