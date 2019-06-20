Little interest in Peterborough United’s transfer-listed players, but Portsmouth have enquired about a striker

Barry Fry reckons there will be little player movement out of Peterborough United until clubs are back for pre-season training.

Posh are keen to offload transfer-listed players Aaron Chapman, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Callum Cooke, Mark O’Hara and Mathew Stevens, but there has been very little interest in any of them.

Portsmouth have enquired about Posh striker Matt Godden.

Fry said: “There have been a few enquiries, but no bids and that will probably be the case until the clubs are back in pre-season training. That’s usually the case and this season will be no different.”

It’s understood goalkeeper Chapman has attracted most interest, although first-team boss Darren Ferguson has confirmed League One rivals Portsmouth have made an enquiry about striker Matt Godden.

Godden, who scored 18 goals in his first season at Posh, is not officially on the list, but he is expected to start the season behind new club record transfer signing Mo Eisa and last season’s top scorer Ivan Toney in the pecking order.

Ferguson said: “I did have a conversation with (Pompey manager) Kenny Jackett about Matt, but that’s as far as it went as the clubs are miles apart on the valuation.

“I like Matt. He’s a really good professional and I’m happy to have him here fighting for a starting place.

“Obviously we have to be mindful of balancing the books, but we are certainly not under pressure to sell anyone right now.”

Posh players report back for duty on Monday (June 24). They will spend the first two days having their fitness assessed before the footballs come out on the third day.

The transfer-listed players will train with the first-team, but they won’t fly out on the pre-season training trip to La Manga on July 4.

Posh will play Championship side Nottingham Forest in a friendly while in Spain on Saturday, July 6.

The location and kick-off time will be announced soon.