Leeds, West Brom or Aston Villa: Marcus Maddison’s most likely destination revealed

Peterborough attacker Marcus Maddison continues to draw plenty of interest from the Championship - but which club could he be set for a move to and how would he fit in?

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa in recent days, despite the transfer window having closed.

That closure means that a permanent deal for Maddison can’t be completed until January - but Posh chief Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed that a loan-to-buy deal could be a possibility.

Such comments have reignited interest from the Championship trio who could swoop for the lively attacker before the loan window closes on August 31.

But which of the clubs linked with Maddison would prove the best fit for him?

We’ve cast our eye over their respective squads, playing styles and on-field fortunes to reveal his most likely destination:

ASTON VILLA

A strong start to the season sees Villa currently third in the Championship and, although it’s early days, boss Steve Bruce will be keen to bring in reinforcements to help maintain their promotion push.

Off-field uncertainties meant that Villa’s activity in the transfer window was fairly limited, meaning that loan deals could prove an option for them.

Maddison may therefore fit the bill, and could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Jack Grealish who is widely-tipped to leave the Claret and Blues in the next transfer window.

But in the short-term, there would be question marks over whether the attacker would be required at Villa Park.

Bruce already has the likes of Albert Adomah, Jonathan Kodjia and the previously-mentioned Grealish at his disposal, meaning that Maddison may struggle for opportunities.

Indeed, having netted seven in their opening three games, attacking reinforcements aren’t thought to be top of Bruce’s wishlist - and he has been linked with a host of defenders in recent days.

That, it seems, means that Aston Villa may not be the most likely destination for Maddison.

LEEDS UNITED

Similarly to Villa, Leeds have enjoyed a fruitful start to the season and currently sit second in the Championship.

New boss Marco Bielsa has implemented his distinctive brand of football at Elland Road and the Whites are reaping the rewards.

But one are Bielsa has been quiet in is the transfer market. Only a handful of new signings have moved to Yorkshire this summer, and further new recruits could be likely.

The Leeds boss has previously hinted that another addition may be forthcoming, and a loan-to-buy deal for Maddison could prove an option.

Despite a plethora of options at his disposal, Bielsa is perhaps somewhat short in attacking areas.

If one of his preferred attackers - Patrick Bamford or Samuel Saiz - were to pick up a long-term injury, then Bielsa would have limited options with which to replace them.

Maddison, therefore, could prove a cost-effective method of cover - meaning Leeds are perhaps a likely destination for the Peterborough man.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

A mixed start to the season sees the Baggies, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, currently sitting eighth in the second tier.

New boss Darren Moore has retained plenty of last season’s squad - and that could be bad news as far as a move for Maddison is concerned.

Moore has kept hold of Matt Phillips, Chris Brunt and Oliver Burke, all of whom play in similar roles to the Peterborough man.

Harvey Barnes and Dwight Gayle have also been added to the mix this summer, and Moore may be reluctant to target any more attacking recruits given the options at his disposal.

Maddison, therefore, may not be heading to the Hawthorns during this window.