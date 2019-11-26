Leeds United eye Peterborough United star as Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers' rivals eye signings - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see the latest EFL transfer rumours from around the web.

Speaking at a talk-in at the Stadium of Light, Charlie Methven confirmed that a healthy budget will be available for Phil Parkinson. (Shields Gazette)

Jurgen Klopp would be willing to let Caoimhin Kelleher leave on loan in January, with a move to the Championship or League One. (Liverpool Echo)

Eddie Nketiah be recalled by parent club Arsenal in January if Ivan Toney moves to Elland Road (Leeds Live)

Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Derby County are chasing Fleetwood Towns Kyle Dempsey. (Football Insider)

Cheltenham Town will hold talks with Bristol Rovers over the future of loanee Gavin Reilly. (Bristol Live)

Rumoured Sunderland target Bahlul Mustafazade says theres been no official approach from the Black Cats. (FLW)

Gloucester City loan youngsters Luke Russe and Vincent Harper have returned to parent clubs Bristol Rovers and Bristol City respectively. (Bristol Live)

All the latest transfer news from around the web.