Lee Tomlin can be hard work, but what a talent!

New Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was delighted with the performance of on-loan star Lee Tomlin in last night’s 2-2 League One draw at Bristol Rovers (January 29).

Tomlin created a goal and delivered enough quality moments to suggest he will be a real force when he’s fully match fit.

Posh striker Matt Godden shoots at the Bristol Rovers goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Lee can be hard work to manage,” Ferguson said with a smile. “But what a talent. Some of his passing was outstanding.”

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

Conor O’Malley: Suffered one of his mad dashes from the goalline which helped present Rovers with their second goal. Little else to do 5.5

Jason Naismith: Made some strong runs down the right hand side which weren’t matched by the standard of his crossing. His side of the defence was fairly secure 6.5

Daniel Lafferty: Looked ropey defensively throughout and his passing was indifferent apart from a couple of decent moments in the second half 5

Ben White: Composed on the ball, passed it okay, but his defending wasn’t as powerful as it was against Charlton 6.5

Rhys Bennett: Very nervous start when he conceded a needless penalty. Struggled to win his headers or his tackles and looks shaky in possession. Improved after the break when he played with great commitment, but struggling for form overall 4.5

Alex Woodyard: Not sure playing at the base of a midfield diamond suits his strengths. Lost possession at the start of the move for the second goal and missed too many tackles. Another to show better form after the break 5.5

Callum Cooke: Played steadily and not bad in possession, but a lot of it was sideways and backwards 6

Kyle Dempsey: One good moment to set up Godden for a great chance early in the second half, but he’s still coming to terms with a change of club 5.5

Lee Tomlin: Looked very sharp during his 65 minutes on the pitch. Not all his passes came off, but he is a class apart in possession. Surprisingly substituted as he was still influencing the game at the time 7

Matt Godden: Badly needs a goal. Struck his one scoring opportunity well, but the goalkeeper made a good save. Movement was decent, but his confidence levels are low 6

Ivan Toney: Never hides, never stops working, but his touch was poor last night. Took his goal well, but fluffed a great chance soon afterwards and lost control of the ball when through in the second half 6

Substitutes

Marcus Maddison: (for Tomlin, 65 mins)

Joe Ward: (for Dempsey, 65 mins)

Siriki Dembele: (for Godden, 74 mins)

Aaron Chapman: (not used).

Matt Stevens: (not used).

Louis Reed: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).