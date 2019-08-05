League One’s ‘Galacticos’ gubbed by Fleetwood Town and other comments on Peterborough United’s opening day performance

Have your say

Peterborough United fans have had their say on social media about the opening day home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town (August 3).

We asked them for an eight-word maxium description of the performance through @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Do Posh promotion chances depend on Marcus Maddison's form. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

More replies will be printed in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (August 8).

Boyd out of best position, sitting too deep.

@Dazzzzler

Sense of deja vu at London Road.

Is Alex Woodyard the right man for a two-player central midfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

@nonecksomesense

Hyped up too much and failed to deliver.

@StevieC935

135 points still to play for

Did Posh manager Darren Ferguson get his tactics wrong?

@Vulhala

I was playing croquet. Seems like good decision.

@dowelovehockey

abhorrent, lacklustre, floundering, naive, disappointing, gash,

garbage, ghastly.

@jozefthemad

Tactically inept and poorly prepared team lacking imagination.

@rhumph3

Underperforming Eisa, Boyd conundrum, schoolboy errors, underwhelmed, deflated.

@plassedinparis

Goalkeeper, back four looked nervous, men against boys.

@jburkesales

A set of players believing their own hype.

@steverodz

Calm yourselves, only the first game this season.

@nathanbrown_95

Slow, heartless, pathetic, awful, boring, soul destroying hoofball.

@PaulPosh

League one Galacticos get gubbed by Fleetwood Town.

@J4CK071

Promotion is in the hands of Marcus Maddison.

@hhxwarth

DMAC and fans let down by players today.

@Werrington2