League One’s ‘Galacticos’ gubbed by Fleetwood Town and other comments on Peterborough United’s opening day performance

Peterborough United fans have had their say on social media about the opening day home defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town (August 3).
We asked them for an eight-word maxium description of the performance through @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
More replies will be printed in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (August 8).
Boyd out of best position, sitting too deep.
@Dazzzzler
Sense of deja vu at London Road.
@nonecksomesense
Hyped up too much and failed to deliver.
@StevieC935
135 points still to play for
@Vulhala
I was playing croquet. Seems like good decision.
@dowelovehockey
abhorrent, lacklustre, floundering, naive, disappointing, gash,
garbage, ghastly.
@jozefthemad
Tactically inept and poorly prepared team lacking imagination.
@rhumph3
Underperforming Eisa, Boyd conundrum, schoolboy errors, underwhelmed, deflated.
@plassedinparis
Goalkeeper, back four looked nervous, men against boys.
@jburkesales
A set of players believing their own hype.
@steverodz
Calm yourselves, only the first game this season.
@nathanbrown_95
Slow, heartless, pathetic, awful, boring, soul destroying hoofball.
@PaulPosh
League one Galacticos get gubbed by Fleetwood Town.
@J4CK071
Promotion is in the hands of Marcus Maddison.
@hhxwarth
DMAC and fans let down by players today.
@Werrington2