League One form table: This how Peterborough United's recent run compares to their league rivals
Peterborough United's League One playoff hopes remain intact (just) - much of which is down to their recent poor form.
But how does their form compare to their league rivals? Here's how every team's form has shaped up over the previous 10 matches.
1. Luton Town
P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD: +13
2. Barnsley
P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD +13
3. Plymouth Argyle - 3rd
P10 W6 D3 L1 = 21 points. GD: +10
4. Scunthorpe United - 4th
P10 W6 D2 L2 = 20 points. GD +5
