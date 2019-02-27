Peterborough United's League One playoff hopes remain intact (just) - much of which is down to their poor form.

League One form table: This how Peterborough United's recent run compares to their league rivals

Peterborough United's League One playoff hopes remain intact (just) - much of which is down to their recent poor form.

But how does their form compare to their league rivals? Here's how every team's form has shaped up over the previous 10 matches.

P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD: +13

1. Luton Town

P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD: +13
Getty
Buy a Photo
P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD +13

2. Barnsley

P10 W6 D4 L0 = 22 points. GD +13
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
P10 W6 D3 L1 = 21 points. GD: +10

3. Plymouth Argyle - 3rd

P10 W6 D3 L1 = 21 points. GD: +10
Getty
Buy a Photo
P10 W6 D2 L2 = 20 points. GD +5

4. Scunthorpe United - 4th

P10 W6 D2 L2 = 20 points. GD +5
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6