League One clubs eye MASSIVE deals with gossip from Peterborough United, Sunderland, Blackpool Bolton

The window is just days away, with clubs eyeing deals.

All the latest League January transfer news from around the web – simply scroll down and click through the pages.

Blackpool are interested Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle. (Football Insider)

Ivan Toney is still being linked with a move to several Championship clubs - including Preston North End. (Various)

Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick has been allowed to look for a new club after he reached an agreement with Bolton Wanderers to cancel his contract. (FLW)

West Bromwich Albion have been credited with an interest in Peterborough United forward Marcus Maddison. (Birmingham Live)

Ex-Portsmouth target Herbie Kane reportedly could depart Liverpool - with Hull and Charlton among those linked. (The News)

Sunderland are targeting a striker in January as Phil Parkinson outlines transfer plans. (Sunderland Echo)

Aberdeen are set to reignite their interest in Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch. (Sunderland Echo)

Ipswich Town and Rotherham United are interested in Ross County centre-back Tom Grivosti. The 20-year-olds contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Daily Record)