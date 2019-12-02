All the latest League One and Two transfer news from around the web.

League One and Two clubs eye January transfers - including Sunderland, Wycombe, Coventry City and Oxford United

We’re now in December, with the January transfer window fast approaching.

That means a host of League One and Two clubs are eyeing mid-season deals in an attempt to push on this campaign.

1. Youngster set for big move

2. QPR target new manager

3. Ethan Robson to depart?

4. Coventry to lose manager?

