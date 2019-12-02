League One and Two clubs eye January transfers - including Sunderland, Wycombe, Coventry City and Oxford United

That means a host of League One and Two clubs are eyeing mid-season deals in an attempt to push on this campaign.

1. Youngster set for big move Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star) Getty Buy a Photo

2. QPR target new manager QPR are set to axe Mark Warburton and make an approach for current Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth. (TeamTalk) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Ethan Robson to depart? A decision on Sunderland player Ethan Robson, who sees his contract expire at the end of the season, is expected in the near future. (Sunderland Echo) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Coventry to lose manager? Reports on Saturday have claimed Sky Blues boss Mark Robins is a potential target for Blues as Pep Clotet is set for the sack at St Andrew's. (Coventry Live) Getty Buy a Photo

View more